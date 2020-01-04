MONTREAL -- A man in his 40s is fighting for his life following an argument that turned violent on Friday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the fight occurred around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping centre located on 2nd Ave. in the Iberville sector.

The paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, was interrogated by investigators and charged with aggravated assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned by telephone on Saturday morning.

Police officers from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Police were the first to respond.

The SQ, however, handled the case "given the circumstances and the victim's state of health," said spokesperson Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.