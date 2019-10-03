A new play provides a glimpse into India's red-light district
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:48PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:24PM EDT
"Honour: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan" is a new play that opened in Montreal Thursday night.
It's playing at Montreal Arts Interculturels. You can see it there,3680 Jeanne-Mance St. until Sunday.
For more, check out the interview above.
