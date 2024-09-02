MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A motorcyclist was killed in Boucherville on Monday morning

    A Longueuil police crest is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police crest is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    A motorcyclist died on Monday morning in Boucherville, Montérégie, after veering off the road.

    Emergency services were alerted at around 6:10 a.m. that a motorcyclist had been involved in an accident on de Bretagne Road near de Montarville Boulevard.

    "A man was found at the scene, lifeless, near the motorcycle," said François Boucher, spokesperson for Longueuil police.

    On Monday morning, Longueuil police were unable to determine the cause of the crash. Boucher said an investigation has been launched to shed light on the incident.

    A security perimeter has been set up around the accident site, and the intersection of de Bretagne Road and de Montarville Boulevard has been closed to traffic.

    This closure will remain in place indefinitely. The public is asked to avoid the area. 

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2024.

