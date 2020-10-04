MONTREAL -- A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 15 in St-Jerome on Sunday.

The man, originally from St-Colomban, lost control of his vehicle just after leaving Grand-Heron Blvd. He hit a security barrier and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Surete du Quebec, speeding could be the cause of the accident.

An SQ patroller specializing in collisions was dispatched to the scene.

Traffic in the area had returned to normal by late afternoon.