MONTREAL - The city of Sainte-Julie is officially asking its residents to delay Halloween activities by a day in order to avoid having trick-or-treaters head out during the heavy rains and strong winds forecast for Thursday.

The mayor of Sainte-Julie - a city of about 30,000 located southwest of Montreal - cited exceptional weather conditions as the reason for the postponement. (The city says it is expecting at least 40 mm of rain tomorrow and very strong winds).

"Taking into account the safety and comfort of the children and adolescents who would like to take to the streets to collect candy, we have decided to take the exceptional step of postponing (Halloween) until Friday," Sainte-Julie Mayor Suzanne Roy said in a statement. "Normally rain would not have made us change the date, but the exceptional nature of the precipitation pushed us to do it."

The city says it will communicate with its residents regularly in the coming days to update them on the status of Halloween events in the city and advise on safety precautions to be taken.

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada had issued special weather statements that warned of torrential rain and blustery winds in the Montreal area, as well as snow in more northerly parts of Quebec.