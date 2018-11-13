Featured Video
'A million different ways' to get involved at Moisson Montreal this holiday season
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:26PM EST
Moisson Montreal is reaching out to the Anglophone community as it approaches the busy holiday season.
The busy food bank responds to the needs of dozens of support organizations in the city, handling as many as 654,000 requests a year.
The group can only respond to about 60 per cent of those requests, many based in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the downtown area and the Southwest borough.
“There are a million different ways that people can get involved,” said spokesperson Justin Kingsley.
Kingsley suggests anyone interested should check out Moisson Montreal's Facebook page.
