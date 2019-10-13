

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A man linked to organized crime was the target of a shooting Saturday night in Saint-Amable, Montérégie.

The victim is a man in his thirties, who was hit Oct. 12 with at least one gunshot around 11 p.m. on Rancourt St.

He was transported to the hospital early Sunday morning with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officers from the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police received the 911 call, but the file was quickly transferred to the Sureté du Québec's major crimes unit.

SQ investigators were still waiting on Sunday morning for the victim's health to improve to get his version of the facts.

SQ spokeswoman Marie-Pier Lorrain could not reveal further details about the circumstances surrounding this crime to avoid harming the ongoing investigation.

There was no arrest in this case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.