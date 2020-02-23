MONTREAL -- A 36-year-old man was fatally struck on Route 158, also known as rue Principale, in Lachute Saturday night.

According to SQ officer Stephane Tremblay, the vehicle in question was heading west on Route 158 when it struck the victim who was on the side of the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6 p.m., and the seriously injured man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a young man in his 20s, also had to be hospitalized for nervous shock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.