MONTREAL -- The SPVM is investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery in the back of a reception hall in Montreal early Sunday morning.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was stabbed in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The alleged crime occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the courtyard of a reception hall on Saint-Laurent Blvd., near the intersection of Rue de Bellechasse in Little Italy. The victim was robbed of personal belongings by five or six suspects who fled before the police arrived.

The scene has been blocked off to facilitate the work of the investigators and the forensic identification technician.

The victim is not cooperating with the police.

This is the second time this weekend that SPVM officers of the Montreal have been called near a reception room for an armed attack.

On Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m., a man in his 30s who was attending a reception was shot at least once near the intersection of St-Hubert and Saint-Zotique Streets in the same borough: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

The latter was found outside too, in an alley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.