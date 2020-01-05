MONTREAL -- An investigation is underway after a 45-year-old man was stabbed outside a Plateau bar Saturday night after a fight.

SPVM officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight and went to a bar on Parc Ave. near Mount-Royal Ave. and found the man outside the bar with stab wounds to his upper body.

According to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, the victim and another man got into an altercation in the bar that spilled into the street where the man was stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim refused to cooperate with police, and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Investigators are going over surveillance cameras to see if they can identify the suspect.

The crime scene was cleared around 4 a.m.