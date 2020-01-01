MONTREAL -- A young man was stabbed during an altercation involving three or four other people in the middle of the night on New Year's Day in downtown Montreal.

Shortly after the assault, the SPVM said that the 20-year-old man was conscious when the police arrived. Several hours later, the police confirmed that he was in stable condition at the hospital where he was transported. He was injured in the upper body.

The altercation occurred around 3:10 a.m. for an unknown reason at the intersection of Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Ottawa St., in the Griffintown neighbourhood. Authorities were notified of the event by a 911 call.

When the police arrived at the scene, the other people allegedly involved in the conflict had fled.

Investigators and a forensic technician from the SPVM analysed the scene at the end of the night.

SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said police believe the conflict began inside a bar and spilled into the street where the man was stabbed in a fight.

The victim is known to police.

It was the second such assault to occur in 24 hours in downtown Montreal. On Tuesday, a 26-year-old man died in hospital a few hours after being stabbed on a sidewalk on rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, near the intersection of rue Guy.

He was the 25th and last murder victim in 2019 on the territory patrolled by the SPVM; there were 32 in 2018.