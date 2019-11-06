A man was stabbed following a fight downtown
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:46PM EST
Police search the scene after a stabbing downtown. (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
MONTREAL - Two men fought and one of them was stabbed on Wednesday in downtown Montreal.
An altercation between two men escalated around 10:30 p.m., Montreal police said. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.
An injured man in his 30s was transported to the hospital. He was conscious.
Montreal police erected a perimeter in the area and are investigating.