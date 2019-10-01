

Kevin Gould, CTV News Montreal





A man in his forties was killed on Monday in a rooming house in Quebec City.

Quebec City Police said they were called at 2:45 p.m.to go to the building on Napoleon St.

They arrived to find the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Officers arrested a man and a woman who were at the scene, and investigators questioned them for several hours before releasing them without recommending any charges.

Police set up a mobile command post outside the building.

Two weeks ago a man in his 30s was badly beaten in front of this same rooming house.

This is the fifth murder of the year in Quebec City.

With a file from The Canadian Press