A man was stabbed and killed in Quebec City
Kevin Gould, CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:26AM EDT
A man in his forties was killed on Monday in a rooming house in Quebec City.
Quebec City Police said they were called at 2:45 p.m.to go to the building on Napoleon St.
They arrived to find the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.
Officers arrested a man and a woman who were at the scene, and investigators questioned them for several hours before releasing them without recommending any charges.
Police set up a mobile command post outside the building.
Two weeks ago a man in his 30s was badly beaten in front of this same rooming house.
This is the fifth murder of the year in Quebec City.
With a file from The Canadian Press
