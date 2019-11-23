A man was stabbed after a parking lot fight in St. Leonard
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:51PM EST
(File photo/CTV Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Two men are in the hospital after a fight in St. Leonard that ended in a stabbing, head wound and car crash.
SPVM officers responded to a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. concerning a fight between two groups in a parking lot on the corner of Robert Blvd. and Lacordaire Blvd. in the Montreal borough.
A suspect allegedly stabbed another man in the upper body and fled in a vehicle, which collided with another vehicle.
A man in his 30s was tranpsorted to hospital with a stab wound that is not life-threatening.
A second person was also transported to hospital with a head injury.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the two injuries.