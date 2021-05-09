Advertisement
A man was shot in the leg after answering the door of a downtown apartment
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 9:47PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 9, 2021 10:33PM EDT
A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg after answering the door of a Montreal apartment on Sun., May 9, 2021. (Photo: CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
MONTREAL -- A 27-year-old man who answered the door at a downtown Montreal apartment was shot in the leg on Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Ste-Catherine St. and St-Marc. The victim was taken to hospital and police said his life is not in danger.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. No arrests have yet been made.