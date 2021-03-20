Advertisement
A man was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 2:46PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:07PM EDT
Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Montreal.
According to initial reports from the police (SPVM), a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. about a man being shot near the corner of Mount Royal Ave. East near Parthanais St.
Officers are on the scene, and have not released more information on the man's condition.
-- this is a developing story that will be updated.