MONTREAL -- Once again, the Montreal police were called to the scene where a man was shot and wounded.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning SPVM officers responded to a 911 call directing them near the intersection of St-Hubert and Saint-Zotique streets in the La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.

The victim is a man in his thirties, who was hit in the lower body by at least one gunshot at a party in a reception hall.

His injury is not life-threatening, and he is recovering in the hospital.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils indicated that the suspect fled before police arrived.

A large security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the crime scene.

St-Hubert St. remains closed at 8 a.m. Saturday morning between Saint-Zotique and Beaubien East. A section of Rue Saint-Zotique was also closed to traffic between De Chateaubriand Avenue and Saint-André St.

The motive for the crime remains unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.