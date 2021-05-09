Advertisement
A man was shot after answering the door of a Montreal apartment
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 9:47PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 6:59AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg after answering the door of an apartment in downtown Montreal.
Police say the shooting happened near the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and Saint-Marc Street.
The victim was taken to hospital and police say his life is not in danger.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made.
