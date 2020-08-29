QUEBEC CITY -- A man in his 30s was injured in an explosion when he opened the door to his vehicle on Saturday morning in the parking lot behind an apartment building in Quebec City.

He was seriously injured in the upper body, but there is no fear for his life, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ) spokesperson Pierre Poirier.

The explosion occurred at 7:24 a.m. on rue de Dijon, in the Sainte-Foy sector.

#INTERVENTION | Intervention policière dans le stationnement d'un immeuble à logements de la rue de Dijon. Explosion d'un véhicule à moteur avec incendie de celui-ci. @SPCIQ et @hydroquebec en assistance. Aucune entrave à la circulation et relationniste du SPVQ en direction. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) August 29, 2020

According to the first information from the investigation, the explosion may be linked to work equipment that was inside the vehicle. Apparently, a small cylinder, no bigger than one used for welding, was leaking gas, but police and firefighters did not want to specify what type of equipment it was due to the ongoing investigation.

"It seemed like a working tool for the gentleman. For now, it remains to be confirmed what type of gas was in this cylinder," said Poirier, who confirmed that the explosion does not seem to be an attack against the victim.

The damage was considerable.

The victim's vehicle and another car were completely destroyed by the ensuing fire. Debris was also strewn about 30 metres, fortunately without causing other injuries.

Despite the destruction, emergency services did not need to evacuate the tenants of nearby buildings, many of whom called 911.

About 15 firefighters were called to the scene.

REMINDER OF TAKING BASIC PRECAUTIONS

Quebec fire department (SPCIQ) spokesperson Alexandre Lajoie said that it is important to have the windows open when travelling with a pressurized tank in a vehicle. This is a basic precautionary measure can avoid an unfortunate event like this.

"When storing a flammable gas like propane or other gas and there is a minor leak and you open the door, there is a risk of an explosion as happened with the vehicle this morning," he explained.

He said that it is always necessary to store gas cylinders, even small ones, outside and not inside a shed, a garage or a residence, for example.

Regarding the explosion on Saturday morning on rue de Dijon, the cylinder was no bigger than a household fire extinguisher, according to Lajoie, but the damage was still considerable, and a person was seriously injured.

"The yard at the back of the building must be a good 30 metres between the vehicle and the building, and there was debris running the entire length between the vehicle and the building," Lajoie said.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosion took place in the victim's personal vehicle or whether it was a commercial vehicle.

"Forensic identification technicians went to the site. We will take pictures, collect objects on site related to the explosion," said Poirier.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.