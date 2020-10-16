SAINTE-ADÈLE, QUE. -- A man was killed and a woman injured after being shot Thursday evening while leaving a restaurant in Sainte-Adele, in the Laurentians about an hour north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported Friday morning that the 44-year-old man was seriously injured and in critical condition when he was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of the injuries.

The woman, 36, accompanying him sustained less serious injuries, according to police, and is in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at Restaurant Luau located on Morin St.

Calls came into the police around 8:30 p.m.

There are no suspects at the moment, and the SQ has opened an investigation.

No arrests were reported on Friday morning.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.