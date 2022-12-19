A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

5 things to know for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says proposed firearms legislation may include 'some' hunting guns, a Winnipeg man says his cancer surgery was cancelled at the last minute, and what we know about the accused Vaughan, Ont., mass shooter. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon