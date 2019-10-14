

CTV News Staff, CTV News Montreal





MONTREAL -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a taxi getting off a bus on Papineau St. near Cremazie Blvd early Monday morning.

According to the SPVM, he got off the bus just before 4:20 a.m. and crossed in front of the vehicle, and the taxi had no way to see him in time to stop.

The man is expected to recover from injuries to his face.