A man was arrested after three stabbings and a police chase
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 7:05AM EDT
BROSSARD -- A man was arrested after a series of stabbings at a pool hall on the South Shore that led to a police chase across two bridges ending in Laval.
Police and ambulances were called to the Stixx pool hall in Brossard just after 3 a.m. Friday, and found three people with stab wounds from a knife.
The male suspect fled in a car leading police on a chase across the Jacques Cartier Bridge and across Montreal.
The suspect was arrested in Laval.
The three victims were taken to hospital with not life-threatening injuries.
