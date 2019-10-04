BROSSARD -- A man was arrested after a series of stabbings at a pool hall on the South Shore that led to a police chase across two bridges ending in Laval.

Police and ambulances were called to the Stixx pool hall in Brossard just after 3 a.m. Friday, and found three people with stab wounds from a knife.

The male suspect fled in a car leading police on a chase across the Jacques Cartier Bridge and across Montreal.

The suspect was arrested in Laval.

The three victims were taken to hospital with not life-threatening injuries.