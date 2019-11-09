A man took a fatal fall from a ladder trimming branches in NDG
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 2:39PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 2:41PM EST
File photo
MONTREAL -- A 45-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he died after falling while cutting branches in NDG.
SPVM officers responded to the 911 call at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday at a home on Terrebonne St. near the corner of Montclair Ave. after the man fell from a ladder while trimming branches and sustained a head injury.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the police are assisting the coroner, as the fall was deemed accidental and not a criminal matter.
"Circumstances surrounding the fall still to be determined," said Brabant.