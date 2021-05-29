Advertisement
A man is recovering after being stabbed in Montreal, teenage suspect arrested
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 7:34AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed just after midnight.
Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 21-year-old man was stabbed at around 12:05 a.m. in the Verdun borough.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the man is in stable condition in the hospital.
A 16-year-old suspect was arrested near the scene and investigators will meet him later on Saturday.