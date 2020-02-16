ST-LAMBERT -- A man was taken to hospital after being shot at least once in St-Lambert on Sunday.

According to Longueuil police the shooting took place at around 2 p.m. on Victoria Ave. near Green.

The man was struck with what appeared to be a projectile according to police and he was quickly taken to hospital.

Police couldn’t say what the motive for the shooting was, the status of the victim or if any suspects have been identified.

Gunfire in Montreal also left one person dead and two other injured in the same day in Montreal.