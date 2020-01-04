SAINTE THERESE -- A tenant is fighting for his life following a fire that broke out Saturday morning in Sainte-Therese, in the Laurentians.

Firefighters reported that they were called shortly after 4 a.m. to intervene in an eight-unit building located on Saint-Jacques St.

In the minutes following their arrival, the firefighters smashed the window of the basement apartment and discovered the man lying unconscious in the corridor of the accommodation.

Resuscitation manoeuvres lasted about 20 minutes at the scene, then continued in the ambulance. It was not until the hospital that the victim was finally resuscitated.

The fire broke out in the bedroom, then spread to the entire dwelling, said Stéphane Dufour, a division head for interventions at the City of Sainte-Therese.

Faulty alarms

The neighbours in an adjacent apartment building were the ones who smelled smoke and called for help.

"No smoke alarms seemed to work throughout the building," noted Dufour in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Smoke alarms were found in some units, but none appeared to be functional. There were no batteries or they did not function.

The apartment is a total loss.

There were no other injuries. The Red Cross has relocated three families, for a total of four people.

The fire required a second alert. In all, nearly 35 firefighters were on the scene, including some from Boisbriand, Blainville and Bois-des-Filion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.