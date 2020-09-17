MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing Wednesday night in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu, east of Montreal.

The accident occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Montee de Vercheres and Rang des 14, when two motorcycles were following each other.

"According to initial information, the two motorcyclists were following each other in the east direction when the first lost control of his motorcycle in a curve, only to be ejected and land in a field, '' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle Wednesday night on Montée de Verchères in St-Marc-Sur-Richelieu. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/MRXA2EXeG3 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 17, 2020

The man, in his forties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries in critical condition.

The woman who was following him on the motorbike was also taken to hospital, but is expected to recover.

"The driver of the second motorcycle also lost control, but slipped on the road with her motorcycle without suffering significant injuries," said Denis. "She got away with minor injuries and nervous shock."

SQ investigators will meet the two motorcyclists as soon as their health allows.

"At first glance, there does not appear to be a criminal offence, so the investigation is continuing, '' said Denis.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.