MANSEAU, QUE. -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a heavy truck after exiting his vehicle that had crashed into a pole Saturday night.

on Highway 20 near Manseau in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a vehicle went off the road on Highway 20 before hitting a pole around 7:50 pm. in the Centre-du-Quebec region of the province.

"The driver then got out of his vehicle before crossing the eastbound and westbound lanes, before being hit by a heavy truck," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His condition had not changed on Sunday morning.

A passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle that went off the road, was also injured in the initial accident.

He was transported to a hospital.