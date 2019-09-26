

CTV News Staff, CTV News Montreal





The driver of a three-wheel motorcycle was killed Wednesday night after a multiple-vehicle accident in Laval.

The man in his 60s was travelling south on Highway 25 near Mille-IIes Blvd. shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a vehicle on his Spyder motorbike, was ejected from his bike and ran over by another vehicle and dragged along the highway.

The biker was pronounced dead at the hospital.