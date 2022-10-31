A man in his 70s has died of his injuries after a house fire in DDO

A man has died of his injuries after being pulled out of a fire that broke out in his home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Julian Levesque said that a 75-year-old man was found in his home on Paris Street near Seville Street just after 5 p.m.

Montreal firefighters put the blaze out by 5:30 p.m., but the man was badly injured and unconscious when taken to hospital, police claim.

He later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not consider it suspicious.

There were no other injuries and no neighbouring residences sustained damage.