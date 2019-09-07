

The Canadian Press





A man in his 60s has died after a single-car accident Friday night in Saint-Joachim-de-Sheffrod, Monteregie.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 241, near Cleary Row.

The driver was alone in his vehicle when he was found in a ditch.

According to the preliminary police reports, he appears to have hit a tree before winding up in the ditch along the road.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle after the impact, according to Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau of the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The man had no vital signs by the time emergency responders arrived and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Speed and alcohol were ruled out according to the SQ, who feel fatigue may have been a factor in the deadly crash.