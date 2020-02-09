SAINT-PIERRE-LES-BECQUETS, QC -- A man in his 50s died in a snowmobile accident on Sunday afternoon in Saint-Pierre-les-Becquets, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The Sûreté du Québec reported that the snowmobiler from Bécancour collided with a tree around 2 p.m., on a curve on trail number five, near rang Saint-Charles.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

A 19-year-old passenger was also on the snowmobile at the time of impact, but he suffered no injuries, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

They were travelling in a convoy of three snowmobiles.

A collision investigation patrol officer was dispatched to the scene. According to initial information, speed could be the cause, explained Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.