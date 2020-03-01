LA MALBAIE, QUE. -- A man in his 50s died a few hours after a ski accident at Mont Grand-Fonds in La Malbaie Sunday.

The Charlevoix-Est emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. to rescue the seriously injured man.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries in the hospital.

According to the first information gathered, the man collided with a tree while going down a run.

The slope was closed after the accident so investigators and the forensic identification service could analyze the scene and get a better understanding of what led to the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 1, 2020.