MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old man has died and another is in the hospital in stable condition after a head-on collision on a Quebec highway on Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 30 near Bécancour, in the Centre-du-Québec region near Trois-Rivieres.

A mini-van was travelling eastbound and a small vehicle was travelling westbound when the two vehicles collided.

One of the two vehicles is believed to have veered out of its lane. The circumstances surrounding the event are not yet known.

The driver of the small vehicle, a 39-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the other victim "was in stable condition" Saturday morning, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said the two men were the only ones in the vehicles. A collision reconstructionist will visit the scene to shed light on the causes and circumstances surrounding the event.