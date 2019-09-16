

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A 24 year-old man was shot near Begin St. and Parc Ave. in a residential area in Laval and is in hospital.

Shots rang out around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, and Laval Police responded. Police found bullet casings on the ground and later recieved word that a man was in hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

He is not cooperating with authorities and expected to recover.

Police are investigating the shooting.