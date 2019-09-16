A man in his 20s was shot in Laval and expected to survive
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 8:13AM EDT
A 24 year-old man was shot near Begin St. and Parc Ave. in a residential area in Laval and is in hospital.
Shots rang out around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, and Laval Police responded. Police found bullet casings on the ground and later recieved word that a man was in hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
He is not cooperating with authorities and expected to recover.
Police are investigating the shooting.