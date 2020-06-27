MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene and investigating after a man in his 20s is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in an SUV in Hampstead, a Montreal suburb.

At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a Hampstead public safety agent on patrol called 911 after witnessing a man being shot at the intersection of Netherwood Crescent and Fallbrook Rd.

“The three guys were in the same SUV,” said SPVM spokesperson Benoit Boiselle. “The two suspects were in the back seat and they shot the guy in the front seat. The SUV was parked at the intersection.”

The vehicle was not in motion, and the two suspects fled on foot towards Fleet Rd. in Hampstead.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body that are serious but not critical.

Crime scene investigators are currently in the area analyzing the scene, speaking to witnesses and searching for the suspects.