MANSEAU, QUE. -- A man has died after being hit by a heavy truck after exiting his vehicle that had crashed into a pole Saturday night.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a vehicle went off the road on Highway 20 before hitting a pole around 7:50 pm. in the Centre-du-Quebec region of the province.

"The driver then got out of his vehicle before crossing the eastbound and westbound lanes, before being hit by a heavy truck," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay on Saturday.

The Victoriaville resident in his 40s was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

"The passenger of the car, who was trapped in the vehicle after the initial accident, was injured. The unfortunate 36-year-old man was rescued by a bystander," said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau on Sunday.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"As soon as his condition allows, he will be interviewed by investigators to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event," said Bibeau. The SQ's investigation will be lengthy as there are several elements to be clarified.

"There is an initial crash that could have been caused by speed, among other things," said Tremblay. "Then, the investigation will continue to establish what could have pushed the driver to make these actions (crossing the highway). It remains unclear. There are verifications that are underway to verify several theories: impaired driving, voluntary action or confusion following the collision."

An SQ accident reconstruction specialist will be deployed to assist in the investigation.