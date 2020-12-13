MONTREAL -- A man lost his life in a fire that broke out on Saturday night at a residence in Boischatel, just east of Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported that the fire broke out around 11 p.m., in a house on rue des Résurgences, which is now nearly destroyed.

The flames seem to have originated in a basement suite, said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the body of a man in the basement. The 46-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ground floor occupants, two people in their 70s, were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The SQ's major crimes department opened an investigation to shed light on the tragedy.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.