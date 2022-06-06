A man has died after crashing into a tree in Louiseville, Que.
A 41-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle in Louiseville, Quebec, on Sunday.
The driver reportedly hit a tree on Grande Carrière Rd. at about 5:30 p.m. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Trois-Rivières Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.
A patrol officer specialized in collision investigation was called to the scene to investigate the accident.
Traffic was partially blocked on the road after the accident.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote
Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that could oust him as Britain's leader. Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Evander Kane suspended 1 game for hit on Avs' Kadri
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one NHL playoff game after boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.
At this week's Summit of the Americas, Canada has stake in U.S. border challenges
If foreign policy was purely a matter of geography, one might assume Canada would be free to go check out the buffet at this week's Summit of the Americas once the discussion turns, as it surely will, to the migratory tide flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. But at the dawn of a turbulent new geopolitical era, evidence is mounting that America's southern frontier — along with the political and economic challenges and opportunities it represents — is closer in many ways than most Canadians might realize.
Letters of remembrance: Ont. artist starts campaign to help remember Afzaal family killed in van attack
As Canadians mourn the four members of the Afzaal family who were killed in a deadly van attack one year ago in London, Ont., one artist is using letters to help the community, and nation, reflect and heal from the tragedy.
Toronto
-
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
-
'It definitely changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover costs of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Northern Ontario
-
With Pirie victory, Timmins council has an open seat
Now that Timmins’ outgoing Mayor George Pirie is MPP-elect for Timmins, there's a vacancy on city council.
-
Cultural birch bark canoe being built in Mattawa
Working outside the Mattawa Museum, Marcel Labelle is building a 20-foot canoe from scratch, using hand tools only, with birch bark as the main material.
-
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Senior dies after dog attack in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Waterloo singer wins 'Rising Star' award from the Country Music Assn. of Ontario
Nate Haller, a country singer from Waterloo, won the 'Rising Star of the Year' award from the Country Music Association of Ontario on Sunday night.
-
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Vancouver
-
'No sanctity to anything': Vancouver doctor returns from treating patients in war-torn Ukraine
Dr. Piotr Michalowski returned home to Vancouver recently after facing trauma and tragedy on a daily basis while treating some of the the countless people harmed by the war in Ukraine.
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Edmonton
-
Youth, 14, charged in relation to online threats that closed 2 Leduc schools
A 14-year-old youth from Leduc faces multiple charges after online threats were directed toward two Black Gold School Division schools last week.
-
Drivers and motorcyclists reminded of road safety tips to prevent accidents
As the summer season approaches and more motorcyclists are joining Alberta roadways, road safety activists are reminding both drivers and riders to be more mindful of each other.
-
Oil Kings outlast T-Birds 5-4 to tie WHL final series
Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.
Windsor
-
Careless cooking blamed for $300,000 house fire
Windsor fire investigators say careless cooking was the cause of a house fire near downtown Windsor.
-
'Art in the Park' headlines unofficial start to Windsor’s festival and events season
People are turning out by the thousands for a weekend of festivals and events in Windsor-Essex, feeding a thirst that has gone largely unquenched over the past two years.
-
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Regina
-
'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays
Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
-
Regina remembers during inaugural Decoration Day
Regina’s Victoria Park was host to the inaugural Decoration Day ceremony, meant to honour those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
'A space where we can talk': YRHS Survivors Flag presentation creates dialogue on reconciliation and residential schools
Staff at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) originally had planned to have its new Survivors Flag up in time to fly last September, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO
The CHEO Telethon included a six-hour broadcast on CTV Ottawa, and a two-week virtual campaign showcasing six children and youth who have visited CHEO.
-
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.