MONTREAL -- A 57-year-old man died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Chute-Saint-Philippe, in the Laurentians, on Saturday.

The man who was alone on his ATV crashed on a downhill slope and found himself trapped under his vehicle.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Chemin du lac Perodeau (about an hour and a half north of Mt. Tremblant), according to the Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The man was part of a group of three riders exploring the area.

The other two people backtracked when they realized that the third driver was no longer behind them.

They then realized that the victim had gone off the road.

The 57-year-old man died in the hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.