MONTREAL -- A man has died and four others were injured Friday evening in a three-car collision in the Monteregie, Que. region.

The victims were occupants of two of the cars, which collided about 5:30 p.m. on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal.

One critically-injured person was taken to a hospital in St-Hyacinthe, according to the Surete du Quebec. He later died of his injuries.

The four others, all with non life-threatening injuries, were sent to the Montreal General Hospital.