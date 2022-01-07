Advertisement
A man has died after a three-car collision near Montreal
Published Friday, January 7, 2022 7:22PM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 8, 2022 7:39AM EST
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- A man has died and four others were injured Friday evening in a three-car collision in the Monteregie, Que. region.
The victims were occupants of two of the cars, which collided about 5:30 p.m. on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal.
One critically-injured person was taken to a hospital in St-Hyacinthe, according to the Surete du Quebec. He later died of his injuries.
The four others, all with non life-threatening injuries, were sent to the Montreal General Hospital.