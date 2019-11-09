Montreal -- A man in his 20s wound up with his license suspended and a $2,295 fine after a high-speed chase on Highway 20 early Saturday morning.

The SQ in the chase around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9 after officers clocked the vehicle going 225 KM/H in the 100 KM/H zone on Highway 20 West in Montreal.

The man was caught and his license suspended for a week, and he picked up 30 demerit points on his license for the infraction.