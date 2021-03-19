MONTREAL -- A man and a woman were stabbed and killed in Montreal Friday morning in the St-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caronline Chevrefils said a 911 call came in at 5:25 a.m. about two people injured by a sharp object in a taxi on de Nevers St.

"A man in his 40s was sitting in the seat of the driver, and a woman in her 40s was sitting in the seat of the passenger," said Chevrefils. "Sadly they were both pronounced dead on the scene."

An SPVM technician is on the scene, and the investigation is continuing to shed light on what happened.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.