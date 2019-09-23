A man and a woman were shot on a St. Laurent sidewalk
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 6:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Police and paramedics were called late Sunday night after a woman and a man were injured by a gunman.
When police arrived on Cardinal St. in the borough of St. Laurent they found an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.
The two victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
"They were conscious during their transport," said Brabant, adding they were not very coherent, "so it's hard to know what happened."
A 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots, possibly as many as six.
"Was it a drive-by shooting, was it someone that came by foot to approach them and shot them after? That's what investigators are going to try to figure out," said Brabant.
Brabant said a cause for the shooting has not been established.
Police later said the 21-year-old man who was shot was known to officers. The female victim is 18 years old.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- A runner died just a kilometre away from the finish line of the Montreal marathon
- Valerie Plante uses speech at United Nations to call for drastic greenhouse gas reductions
- A man and a woman were shot on a St. Laurent sidewalk
- Election analysis: Will brownface photos knock out the Liberals?
- Race tightens after brownface images, polling in Ontario's 'three provinces'