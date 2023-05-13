A look inside the high-tech Quebec farm powered by robots and AI
One of the biggest high-tech farms in North America is a family-run business in Napierville, Quebec.
The indoor vertical farm is largely powered by robots and artificial intelligence, taking the hard labour out of farming.
It is the first farm of its kind in Canada, and it came to fruition thanks to a federal grant.
Watch the report above from CTV Montreal's Christine Long for the full story.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Forget hard mode — you can now play these video games on 'Long COVID Mode' to experience what patients do
What if your avatar in Elden Ring had trouble firing an arrow on target or standing up after a rest? A new project is challenging video game players to try experiencing their favourite worlds with an added layer of difficulty: mods that give the character long COVID.
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Toronto
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
-
N.S. doc named interim associate dean of Cape Breton University’s medical campus
Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim associate dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025.
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A renowned Nova Scotia artist says she's been "blindsided" by the theft of five life-sized sculptures she believes were stolen from her property by copper thieves.
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Search continue for missing therapy dog
Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.
-
Saunders Secondary School celebrates 50 years
It is a celebration of fifty years of learning and fun at a London, Ont. high school this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury's Junction Creek Festival returns
Hundreds attend Sudbury’s Junction Creek Festival
-
Heritage Railway & Carousel needing volunteers
North Bay waterfront attraction set to open next weekend
Calgary
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
-
'It’s high-flying fun': Calgary hosts 2023 Indoor Skydiving Championships
Athletes from across Canada strapped on their helmets and suited up in Calgary on Saturday to compete in the West Canadian Indoors Skydiving Championships.
-
Environment a background issue in Alberta election but may play role, say observers
Few governments have seen as many environmental dust-ups as Alberta's United Conservatives in their four-year tenure.
Kitchener
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Girls Can Fly event encourages women and girls to get involved in aviation
In an effort to promote women in aviation, thousands attended the annual Girls Can Fly event Saturday hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC).
-
Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season
The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
-
Retired nurse helps B.C. seniors beat the heat with portable air conditioners
As a heat wave descends over the province, one retired nurse is on a mission to make sure vulnerable seniors in her community have what they need to stay cool.
Edmonton
-
Officials urge Albertans to make evacuation plans as fire activity intensifies
Officials said hot, dry weather will continue to intensify wildfire activity over the weekend and they're asking Albertans to stay vigilant and be ready in case of an evacuation.
-
Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Windsor
-
Unifor calls on government to make Stellantis deal happen
Unifor is calling on the federal government and Stellantis to deliver on commitments of a new Windsor electric vehicle (EV) battery plant to safeguard Canadian auto manufacturing jobs.
-
Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment receives honour
His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent was in town to present the regiment with its new colours and flag.
-
Three suspects arrested in downtown shooting; fourth suspect at large
The Windsor Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that took place downtown early Saturday morning. Police said they are also searching for a fourth suspect.
Regina
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in
Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.
-
'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.
Ottawa
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Several people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
Several people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
-
Former Sask. uranium mine site deemed safe for hunting, fishing, province says
The Saskatchewan uranium mine site at Cluff Lake, operated by Orano, has received the thumbs up to be transferred back to the province after being deemed safe for hunting, trapping and fishing.