

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





Veterans began passing out poppies in Montreal on Friday, but the campaign is becoming more difficult for organizers.

As soldiers who fought in World War II and Korea age, Legions--once considered social club where veterans could maintain camaraderie--are having a harder time recruiting volunteers.

Younger veterans have different social habits, according to Roger Agnessi, President of Branch 66, a legion in Montreal's East-End. There are also fewer older veterans.

"A lot of older people, some of them have problems standing up all day outside in the cold canvassing for poppies and the younger ones, well, during the week they work, and they don't come out on weekends," he said.

As a consequence, Legions rely on fewer volunteers to stand outside, handing out poppies in November, in exchange for donations. The impact of the campaign, however, is essential because the poppy campaign raises $20 million every year for veterans across Canada.

"The funds from the poppy campaign, they go to a multitude of things: they go towards veterans who are in hospitals like Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue; they go towards families of veterans," Agnessi said.

But to him, the money is secondary. He wants veterans to be able to tell their stories, and for young people to listen and learn.

"You don't have history in schools anymore," he said. "So WW1, WW2, the Boer War, it's all a part of history, but they don't want to talk about it."