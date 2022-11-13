A half-dozen CF Montreal stars make Team Canada World Cup roster

No club team has more players on Team Canada's World Cup squad than CF Montreal, as the official roster was announced Sunday.

Canada Soccer released the 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers on Sunday and, as expected, Montreal's MLS team was heavily featured among those wearing red and lacing up against Belgium Nov. 23 in Qatar.

Cote d'Ivoire-born, Montreal-raised midfielder Ismaël Kenneth Jordan Koné, Repentigny-born midfielder Samuel Piette, and Kirkland native goalkeeper James Patemis all made the squad and will represent both the province and CF Montreal.

De Montréal au Qatar! 👊🇨🇦



Six joueurs du Club sélectionnés par @CanadaSoccerFR pour la Coupe du monde 2022 >>> https://t.co/yB2J8myWOy



Six CF Montréal players selected by #CANMNT for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar >>> https://t.co/B9FQvrcXnn#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/4RN6ILqWFI — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) November 13, 2022

Patemis made the team after Greenfield Park, Longueuil starting keeper for LAFC Maxime Crepeau broke his leg in the MLS Cup final and will be unable to play.

CF Montreal imports Alistair Johnston (born in Vancouver), Kamal Miller (Born in Scarborough, Ontario), and Joel Waterman (born in Langley, BC) also made the team.

Canada has the longest odds of getting out of the group that includes Croatia (ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings), and Morocco (ranked 22nd), in addition to the number-two team in the world - Belgium.

Canada is currently ranked 41st.