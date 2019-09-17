A gunman shot up an Uber in Montreal-North
This Uber car was shot up Monday night in Montreal-North. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News Montreal)
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:54AM EDT
Police are investigating after a suspect fired multiple shots at an Uber in Montreal-North Monday night.
The Uber driver and his two passengers were unharmed.
Police say the passengers were picked up at the corner of Balzac Ave. and d’Amos street around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
Moments after getting into the car, a gunman walked towards the Uber and started firing toward it, police say.
The Uber driver sped away and headed toward Saint-Michel Blvd. and Industriel to call for help.
Police say one bullet shattered the back window.
The suspect ran away, police say.
Police continue to look for witnesses today who may have been in the area of Balzac Ave. and d’Amos St. at the time of the shooting.
Latest Montreal News
- After a public outcry, Dorval will drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw
- Montreal man who pleaded guilty to killing his baby fires his lawyers, wants to change his plea
- A Quebec cabinet minister has announced she has lung cancer
- Plante's election wish list centres on environment, green infrastructure, social housing
- Gunman fires shots at Uber car in Montreal North