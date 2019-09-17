

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal





Police are investigating after a suspect fired multiple shots at an Uber in Montreal-North Monday night.

The Uber driver and his two passengers were unharmed.

Police say the passengers were picked up at the corner of Balzac Ave. and d’Amos street around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Moments after getting into the car, a gunman walked towards the Uber and started firing toward it, police say.

The Uber driver sped away and headed toward Saint-Michel Blvd. and Industriel to call for help.

Police say one bullet shattered the back window.

The suspect ran away, police say.

Police continue to look for witnesses today who may have been in the area of Balzac Ave. and d’Amos St. at the time of the shooting.