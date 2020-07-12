Advertisement
A group of Canadians banded together to get families home from China
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:56PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made getting in and out of China very difficult. One Montreal family teamed up with other Canadians in the same boat and found a solution.
The group began organizing chartered flights that have taken a lot of organization and come at a hefty price.
